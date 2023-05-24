Deputies honored for rescuing man from boat explosion

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was a stunning explosion in the quiet boating community of Manatee Pocket in Martin County. On a quiet Sunday in August 2022, a propane tank onboard a local boat caught fire, prompting an explosion that sent flames shooting into the air.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Deputies Buddy Sprott and Danny Hill were on marine patrol. The pair rushed to the scene and boarded the boat that was engulfed in flames. Nearby boaters told them the boat's owner was still on board.

"The cabin was completed closed and then the rear of it was actually blocked by fire," Sprott said. "So we were able to breach a little window ... Through that window, I was able to see the guy standing there. The only thing he was able to say at the time was just that, 'I need help.'"

The pair tried tugging and pulling at the hatch on the bow of the boat. The hatch would have given them access to the boater stuck below. At first try, the hatch appeared to be stuck.

"Buddy was trying to get him to go unlock the hatch for us, but he wasn't moving that way," Hill said.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Deputies Danny Hill (left) and Buddy Sprott speak to WPTV about...
Martin County Sheriff's Office Deputies Danny Hill (left) and Buddy Sprott speak to WPTV about trying to get to the man inside a burning boat.

"I was begging and pleading with him, trying to get him to open that front hatch, because we knew that the was the only way we were going to get him out," Sprott said.

With no way around the flames, the pair got back on their patrol boat, searching for anything that could help them break the hatch door. They found nothing.

"We couldn't find anything to break the hatch, but we knew the flames were getting too hot," Sprott added. "We were actually about to pull away when both of us made a conscious effort to say, 'Hey man, let's try one more time.' Thank God for the one more time."

When the deputies boarded the burning boat the second time, they pulled on the hatch door. This time, it opened with ease.

"We're not sure exactly what caused it to be able open," Hill said. "I don't know if the mechanism on the hatch ended up breaking from us hitting it so much."

"When we jumped back up there and pulled on it, it just opened right up," Sprott said. "To this day, it's still a mystery to us. The good lord upstairs helped us out on that one."

The two deputies pulled the boater off the burning boat and onto their marine unit. The boater was taken to a hospital and survived his injuries.

Sprott and Hill are now nominated for the First Responders Appreciation Foundation's LEO Awards.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale
Man dead, another hurt in shooting in Belle Glade
The Publix GreenWise Market sign is pictured on the Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., store Tuesday,...
Publix to convert remaining GreenWise Market locations to traditional stores

Latest News

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) reacts after scoring the game-winning goal...
Panthers headed to Stanley Cup Final for first time since 1996
Rock and roll singer Tina Turner, right, performs with Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger...
Tributes pour in for Tina Turner after her death at 83
Man, 20, dies in shooting during meeting in parking lot
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches
FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section