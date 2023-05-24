FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 24, 2023

Scattered storms for Wednesday afternoon and evening with a few strong to severe storms possible again today.
By WFLX Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Scattered storms for Wednesday afternoon and evening with a few strong to severe storms possible again today.

The main impacts are flooding downpours, gusty winds, and lots of lightning, but funnel clouds and waterspouts are also possible.

It will stay stormy through the end of week due to a low pressure system slowly moving from across the Sunshine State.

Less stormy conditions will return during the weekend, but late afternoon storms cannot be ruled out. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

