Man dead, another hurt in shooting in Belle Glade

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
One man died and another was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Belle Glade, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At 6:25 p.m., Deputies were dispatched to a shooting at the intersection of Southwest Fourth Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, spokesman Teri Barber said in a news release.

Deputies found two adult men with gunshot wounds.

They were taken by two Trauma Hawks to a trauma center, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said in an inquiry.

One of them died.
 
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on the scene investigating this double shooting as a homicide.

PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or remain ANONYMOUS by downloading its new app "PBSO" for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the "See Something" feature. Downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

