Publix to convert remaining GreenWise Market locations to traditional stores

The Publix GreenWise Market sign is pictured on the Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., store Tuesday,...
The Publix GreenWise Market sign is pictured on the Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., store Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2007. Lakeland-based Publix Super Markets is taking the next step in trying to capture more of the fast-growing organic food segment, after it started selling organic and natural products under its GreenWise brand eight years ago. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Publix is saying goodbye to its GreenWise Market stores.

Lindsey Willis, a spokeswoman for the Lakeland-based supermarket chain, said Tuesday that the eight remaining Publix GreenWise Market locations will be converted to traditional Publix supermarkets.

Willis said that "customers' shopping habits have reinforced that they enjoy the attributes" of the Publix GreenWise brand, "but within their traditional Publix shopping setting."

The Publix GreenWise Market store bakery and deli is pictured Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2007, in Palm...
The Publix GreenWise Market store bakery and deli is pictured Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2007, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

There are two remaining Publix GreenWise locations in South Florida – in Fort Lauderdale and west of Boca Raton. The other locations are in Lakeland, Nocatee, Odessa, Tallahassee, Tampa and Mountain Brook, Alabama.

The Publix GreenWise in Palm Beach Gardens closed in 2018.

Willis said the stores will transition at different times "based on various factors related to the project."

