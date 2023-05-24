Student involved in threat incident at The Weiss School not returning

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A sixth grader who had an alleged “kill list” of fellow students at The Weiss School in Palm Beach Gardens will not be returning to the school next year, administrators said.

Contact 5 received a copy of the letter e-mailed to parents of students at the private school Tuesday afternoon.

The Weiss School in Palm Beach Gardens May 23 2023.jpg
The Weiss School in Palm Beach Gardens May 23 2023.jpg

It called the incident a “perceived threat” and announced, “the student in question will not be returning to Weiss.”

The letter also told parents to remind their kids, “threatening comments, even in jest, are not acceptable and will be taken very seriously.”

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Persistence pays off for Martin County detective who helped solve murder

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry
Scattered storms for Wednesday afternoon and evening with a few strong to severe storms...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 24, 2023
The Publix GreenWise Market sign is pictured on the Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., store Tuesday,...
Publix to convert remaining GreenWise Market locations to traditional stores
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) attempts to block a shot to the basket by Boston Celtics...
Boston battles back, beats Heat 116-99 to avoid elimination