Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark is back, offering $1.50 tickets

Cinemark is making it more affordable than ever to take the kids to the movies this summer for some big-screen entertainment.

Participating theaters will host Summer Movie Clubhouse movies on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. for just $1.50.

The discounted movies start the week of June 19 and run each week through August 10.

The complete lineup includes:

Week 1 - June 21

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Week 2 – June 28

Sonic The Hedgehog

Week 3 – July 5

Mummies

Week 4 – July 12

The Bad Guys

Week 5 – July 19

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Week 6 – July 26

DC League of Super-Pets

Week 7 – Aug. 2

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Week 8 – Aug. 9

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Cinemark has 317 theaters and 4,391 screens in 42 states.

