Supreme Court approval declines amid controversies, poll says

Chief Justice John Roberts seeks to assure the public about the Supreme Court's ethics at an American Law Institute event on Tuesday. (Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Approval of the Supreme Court is declining, according to a poll by Marquette Law School.

The poll found approval of the high court stands at 41%, with 59% disapproving. That is a 6% decline since January.

The latest survey conducted in May comes after several ethics complaints and controversies surrounding the justices.

Some of the court’s decisions last year, like reversing nationwide abortion rights, also could have contributed to the lower approval rating.

As for this term, the justices have yet to issue opinions on most of the high-profile cases, including ones on LGBTQ rights, student debt relief and affirmative action.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Persistence pays off for Martin County detective who helped solve murder

Latest News

FILE - Ray Stevenson arrives at the world premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok" in Los Angeles on Oct....
Ray Stevenson, 'Rome' and 'Thor' actor, dead at 58
FILE - A man uses a cellphone in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. On Tuesday, May 23, 2023,...
Do not call: States sue telecom company over billions of robocalls
Chief Justice John Roberts seeks to assure the public about the Supreme Court's ethics at an...
Chief Justice Roberts says Supreme Court can do more on ethics but offers no specifics
Chief Justice John Roberts seeks to assure the public about the Supreme Court's ethics at an...
Chief Justice Roberts discusses ethics concerns
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry