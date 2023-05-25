Benefits of beach yoga in Jupiter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT
Carol Serna said she has owned the oldest yoga studio in Jupiter for around 25 years, the Barefoot Yoga Studio.

Three times a week she takes her students to Jupiter Beach to hold class. She pairs the soothing sounds and sights of the Atlantic Ocean with the calming and energizing practice of yoga.

"It's like a family. We get together. We get to know each other and we practice together in this beautiful atmosphere," said Serna.

Serna said she asks her students to not use their phones 30 minutes before and after the class to make the impact of the benefits of yoga greater.

Johns Hopkins University said there are nine main benefits of yoga:

  1. Yoga improves strength, balance and flexibility.
  2. Yoga helps with back pain relief.
  3. Yoga can ease arthritis symptoms.
  4. Yoga benefits heart health.
  5. Yoga relaxes you, to help you sleep better.
  6. Yoga can mean more energy and brighter moods.
  7. Yoga helps you manage stress.
  8. Yoga connects you with a supportive community.
  9. Yoga promotes better self-care.

Bluffs Shopping PlazaThe Barefoot Yoga Studio
4050 U.S. Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL 33477
561-691-4049

