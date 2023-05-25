FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 25, 2023

Scattered storms in the afternoon and evening on Thursday. Heavy downpours are expected at times.
By WFLX Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Scattered storms in the afternoon and evening on Thursday. Heavy downpours are expected at times.

Forecast high temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s with very humid conditions.

The low pressure system has moved into the Atlantic just east of northeast Florida. This low will eventually move closer to the mid-Atlantic with plenty of moisture, while our area will be dealing with a trailing cold front attached to the low.

The front, and along with the sea breezes and daytime heating, will help trigger storms again Friday afternoon.

High pressure builds by Saturday and that’s when drier conditions will return in time for Memorial Day weekend, but an isolated late-day shower cannot be ruled out.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s through the weekend with more sunshine and a nice breeze.

