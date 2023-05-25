Man, 20, dies in shooting during meeting in parking lot

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Port St. Lucie police after seeking a suspect who fled after a 20-year-year man was shot dead during a meeting in a parking lot Wednesday night.

At 6:57 p.m., police responded to Southwest Aledo Lane and Southwest Brigantine Place, east of Interstate 95 about a shooting.

The 20-year-old driver and a woman arrived in their vehicle to meet with two known individuals in another vehicle in a parking lot, police said in a post on Facebook.

The suspect exited a 2017 Red Jeep Cherokee and entered the victim’s vehicle, police said. The victim drove away as the suspect shot the driver from inside the vehicle.

The suspect fled the area on foot as the 2017 Red Jeep Cherokee also left the area.

The woman in the victim’s vehicle was not injured, police said.

Detectives and crime scene personnel have responded to investigate further.

If you recognize the suspect or vehicle pictured who fled the scene, please immediately call detectives at 772-871-5001.

