  • BOYNTON BEACH
    • Memorial Day Flag Distribution: Friday, May 26 from 8-10am, Memorial Park,1611 S. Seacrest Blvd. Boynton Beach, FL 33435
      • Volunteers needed! Call (561) 742-6220 or email johnsonj@bbfl.us
    • Memorial Day Ceremony: Sunday, May 28 from 2-3pm, Boynton Beach Memorial Park, 1611 S. Seacrest Blvd. Boynton Beach, FL 33435
  • WELLINGTON
    • Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Monday, May 29 at 8:15 am, Wellington Veterans Memorial 11848 Forest Hill Blvd Wellington, FL 33414
  • JUPITER
    • Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Monday, May 29 at 9:00am, Jupiter Community Center 200 Military Trail Jupiter FL, 33458
  • PALM BEACH GARDENS
    • Memorial Day Ceremony: Monday, May 29 at 9:00am, Veterans Plaza Amphitheater 10500 N. Military Trail Palm Beach Gardens, 33410
  • POMPANO BEACH
    • Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Monday, May 29 at 10:00am, the parade begins at McNab Park, 2250 E. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach FL 33062
  • LAKE WORTH
    • Flags for Fallen Vets: Sunday, May 28 at 8:45am, South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 State Road 7
    • Visit flagsforfallenvets.com for more information
  • DELRAY
    • Memorial Day Ceremony: Monday, May 29 at 10:00am, Delray Beach Memorial Gardens, 700 SW Eighth Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444
    • Victory Dolls Concert: Monday, May 29 at 12:30pm, The Delray Beach Playhouse, 950 NW Ninth St., Delray Beach, FL 33444
  • BOCA RATON
    • Memorial Day Concert: Monday, May 29 from 7-8:30pm (doors open at 6pm), Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432
    • Visit https://www.myboca.us/1470/Memorial-Day for more information!

