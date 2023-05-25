Memorial Day Parades, Ceremonies, and Celebrations!
Honor our nation’s armed forces this Memorial Day
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
- BOYNTON BEACH
- Memorial Day Flag Distribution: Friday, May 26 from 8-10am, Memorial Park,1611 S. Seacrest Blvd. Boynton Beach, FL 33435
- Volunteers needed! Call (561) 742-6220 or email johnsonj@bbfl.us
- Memorial Day Ceremony: Sunday, May 28 from 2-3pm, Boynton Beach Memorial Park, 1611 S. Seacrest Blvd. Boynton Beach, FL 33435
- WELLINGTON
- Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Monday, May 29 at 8:15 am, Wellington Veterans Memorial 11848 Forest Hill Blvd Wellington, FL 33414
- JUPITER
- Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Monday, May 29 at 9:00am, Jupiter Community Center 200 Military Trail Jupiter FL, 33458
- PALM BEACH GARDENS
- Memorial Day Ceremony: Monday, May 29 at 9:00am, Veterans Plaza Amphitheater 10500 N. Military Trail Palm Beach Gardens, 33410
- POMPANO BEACH
- Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Monday, May 29 at 10:00am, the parade begins at McNab Park, 2250 E. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach FL 33062
- LAKE WORTH
- Flags for Fallen Vets: Sunday, May 28 at 8:45am, South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 State Road 7
- Visit flagsforfallenvets.com for more information
- DELRAY
- Memorial Day Ceremony: Monday, May 29 at 10:00am, Delray Beach Memorial Gardens, 700 SW Eighth Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444
- Victory Dolls Concert: Monday, May 29 at 12:30pm, The Delray Beach Playhouse, 950 NW Ninth St., Delray Beach, FL 33444
- For tickets and more information visit DelrayBeachPlayhouse.com
- BOCA RATON
- Memorial Day Concert: Monday, May 29 from 7-8:30pm (doors open at 6pm), Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432
- Visit https://www.myboca.us/1470/Memorial-Day for more information!
