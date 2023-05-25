NOAA expects 'near-normal' hurricane season with 12 to 17 named storms

This image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Ida taken at 12:02 a.m. EST Sunday Nov. 11, 2009....
This image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Ida taken at 12:02 a.m. EST Sunday Nov. 11, 2009. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Ida's winds had picked up to 75 mph (120 kph), making it a Category 1 storm. Ida plowed into Nicaragua's Atlantic coast on Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane, damaging 500 homes along with bridges, power lines, roads and public buildings. The hurricane was on a path that would take it through the middle of the Yucatan Channel that separates Mexico and Cuba on Sunday. Forecasters predict Ida will enter the Gulf of Mexico, eventually weaken again to tropical storm strength and possibly brush the U.S. Gulf Coast next week. (AP Photo/NOAA)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We're just one week away from the official start of hurricane season, and federal scientists on Thursday said they're expecting a "near-normal" season this year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual hurricane season forecast, which is considered one of the top indicators of the Atlantic hurricane season, and predicted "near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year."

The outlook calls for 12 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes, and one to four major hurricanes of Category 3 strength of greater.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: WPTV Hurricane Center

NOAA meteorologists said there will likely be a high potential for El Niño to develop this summer, which can suppress hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

An elevated El Niño pattern — meaning warmer-than-average Pacific Ocean water — is expected to hinder some Atlantic storms from developing into tropical systems.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

In April, Colorado State University put out its annual forecast and predicted a "slightly below-average" season with a total of 13 named storms, six hurricanes, and two major hurricanes.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale
The Publix GreenWise Market sign is pictured on the Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., store Tuesday,...
Publix to convert remaining GreenWise Market locations to traditional stores
Man dead, another hurt in shooting in Belle Glade

Latest News

FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover,...
Florida's governor signs $1.3 billion tax relief plan
Benefits of beach yoga in Jupiter
Scattered storms in the afternoon and evening on Thursday. Heavy downpours are expected at times.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 25, 2023
Ron DeSantis launches 2024 campaign