Suspect identified in parking lot fatal shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Port St. Lucie police on Thursday named the suspect in a fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man during a meeting at the Gatlin Commons Business Center's parking lot Wednesday night.

Alan Williams III, 20, is wanted on an active arrest warrant of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

Williams fled on foot and is wanted. The red Jeep that Williams arrived in, driven by a second individual, also fled the area but has since been recovered by detectives unoccupied earlier Thursday morning.

At 6:57 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to Southwest Aledo Lane and Southwest Brigantine Place, east of Interstate 95 about a shooting.

The 20-year-old driver and a woman arrived in their vehicle to meet with two known individuals in another vehicle in a parking lot, police said in a post on Facebook.

The shooter exited the Cherokee and entered the victim's vehicle, police said. The victim drove away as the gunman shot the driver from inside the vehicle.

Scene at shooting in Port St. Lucie.
Scene at shooting in Port St. Lucie.

Anyone who recognizes the shooter pictured, please call detectives at 772-871-5001.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale
The Publix GreenWise Market sign is pictured on the Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., store Tuesday,...
Publix to convert remaining GreenWise Market locations to traditional stores
Man, 20, dies in shooting during meeting in parking lot

Latest News

Could Ron DeSantis' controversial education policies resonate nationwide?
Coral Springs police officers reunite with toddler they helped save
Registration begins for Florida's 2023 Python Challenge
Three times a week she takes her students to Jupiter Beach to hold class. She pairs the...
Benefits of beach yoga in Jupiter