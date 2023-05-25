Registration begins for Florida's 2023 Python Challenge

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking for people to remove Burmese pythons to help conserve native wildlife in Florida.

Registration for the Florida Python Challenge began Wednesday. The 10-day competition starts Aug. 4.

Online training must be completed to participate in the competition and each participant must pay a $25 registration fee. Professional snake hunters and rookies are all welcome.

Awards, including about $30,000 worth of prizes will go to those who round up the most and longest snakes.

Burmese pythons are invasive to the ecosystem and prey on native wildlife.

The goal is to remove reptiles from about seven designated areas in South Florida.

The ultimate grand prize is $10,000 and $7,500 for the grand prize runner up.

For more information about the python challenge, to take the online training, to obtain a participant toolkit and additional resources, click here.

