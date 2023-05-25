Tyreek Hill: 'I wish I would have went to Florida State'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tyreek Hill doesn't seem to be a man with many regrets. But the Miami Dolphins wide receiver recently came clean about regretting his college commitment out of high school.

"I wish I would have went to Florida State," Hill said during a recent conversation on his "It Needed to Be Said" podcast in which former Seminoles defensive end Brian Burns was a guest. "But, you know, you can't rewrite history."

Burns, who is from Fort Lauderdale and currently plays for the Carolina Panthers, explained how he wound up playing for head coach Jimbo Fisher at Florida State. Burns admitted that he was initially headed to Georgia, but he opted for the Seminoles after Mark Richt was fired.

Hill, who grew up in Georgia, said he was recruited by Fisher but ultimately signed with Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tyreek Hill looks for running room on a kickoff return as Florida...
Oklahoma State wide receiver Tyreek Hill looks for running room on a kickoff return as Florida State cornerback Jalen Ramsey attempts the tackle during the first half Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014, in Arlington, Texas.

The future Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl player made his college debut against the Seminoles in the 2014 season opener, combining for 278 all-purpose yards in a 37-31 loss.

Hill, who is entering his second season with the Dolphins, set a single-season franchise record for receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710) in 2022.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale
The Publix GreenWise Market sign is pictured on the Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., store Tuesday,...
Publix to convert remaining GreenWise Market locations to traditional stores
Man dead, another hurt in shooting in Belle Glade

Latest News

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) reacts after scoring the game-winning goal...
Panthers headed to Stanley Cup Final for first time since 1996
Rock and roll singer Tina Turner, right, performs with Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger...
Tributes pour in for Tina Turner after her death at 83
Man, 20, dies in shooting during meeting in parking lot
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis launches GOP presidential campaign in Twitter announcement plagued by glitches