Tyreek Hill: 'I wish I would have went to Florida State'

Tyreek Hill doesn't seem to be a man with many regrets. But the Miami Dolphins wide receiver recently came clean about regretting his college commitment out of high school.

"I wish I would have went to Florida State," Hill said during a recent conversation on his "It Needed to Be Said" podcast in which former Seminoles defensive end Brian Burns was a guest. "But, you know, you can't rewrite history."

Burns, who is from Fort Lauderdale and currently plays for the Carolina Panthers, explained how he wound up playing for head coach Jimbo Fisher at Florida State. Burns admitted that he was initially headed to Georgia, but he opted for the Seminoles after Mark Richt was fired.

Hill, who grew up in Georgia, said he was recruited by Fisher but ultimately signed with Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tyreek Hill looks for running room on a kickoff return as Florida State cornerback Jalen Ramsey attempts the tackle during the first half Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014, in Arlington, Texas.

The future Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl player made his college debut against the Seminoles in the 2014 season opener, combining for 278 all-purpose yards in a 37-31 loss.

Hill, who is entering his second season with the Dolphins, set a single-season franchise record for receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710) in 2022.

Scripps Only Content 2023