2 killed in plane crash at Lantana airport

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: May. 26, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two people are dead after a small plane crashed Friday at Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at the crash site just before 11:30 a.m. and found two people dead inside the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane involved was a single-engine Cessna 172.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the plane cut in half and badly smashed up in a grassy area next to a runway, not far from the Lake Osborne campground.

A National Transportation Safety Board a investigator arrived in the area Friday night and began the on-scene work at the site Saturday morning, a media relations staff member told WPTV in an inquiry.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue has not confirmed any additional information, only saying the agency responded to an incident involving a small plane.

RELATED: Lantana airport linked to several crashes in last decade

Two men were killed in March when a single-engine plane crashed in a field at Palm Beach County Park Airport.

The sheriff's office said John Holland IV, 43, of Delray Beach, and Michael Marshall Jr., 34, of Boca Raton, died when a Diamond DA40 went down just before 9:30 p.m. March 5 in a field about 1,000 feet from a runway.

Safety assessment requested for Lantana airport

Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss told WPTV's Tania Rogers that a safety assessment had already been requested for the Lantana airport prior to Friday's crash.

"We have contacted the FAA in that regard, so that was already in process before this occurred, and so maybe this will shed additional light," Weiss said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Sargassum blob hitting Treasure Coast just before Memorial Day weekend
John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer

Latest News

2 more arrested after illegal arcade raids, including Fort Pierce, Delray Beach
Fraternity helps repaint, refresh caregiver homes in Palm Beach County
2 Florida salex tax holidays kick off this weekend
Missing child alert canceled after Lake Worth Beach teen found safe
Missing youth basketball coach found dead