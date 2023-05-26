2 killed in plane crash at Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed Friday at Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at the crash site just before 11:30 a.m. and found two people dead inside the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane involved was a single-engine Cessna 172.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the plane cut in half and badly smashed up in a grassy area next to a runway, not far from the Lake Osborne campground.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the wreck.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue has not confirmed any additional information, only saying the agency responded to an incident involving a small plane.

Two men were killed in March when a single-engine plane crashed in a field at Palm Beach County Park Airport.

The sheriff's office said John Holland IV, 43, of Delray Beach, and Michael Marshall Jr., 34, of Boca Raton, died when a Diamond DA40 went down just before 9:30 p.m. on March 5 in a field about 1,000 feet from a runway.

When Palm Beach County firefighters arrived, the wreckage was on fire.

Both Holland and Marshall were pronounced dead at the scene.

