2 killed in plane crash at Palm Beach County Park Airport near Lantana

Two people are dead after a small plane crashed at Palm Beach County Park Airport near Lantana on Friday, authorities said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. and found two people dead inside the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane involved was a single-engine Cessna 172.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the aircraft cut in half and badly smashed up in a grassy area next to a runway, not far from the Lake Osborne campground.

The sheriff's office said detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are responding to the crash. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the wreck.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue has not confirmed any additional information, only saying the agency responded to an incident involving a small plane.

Back in March, two men were killed when a single-engine plane crashed in a field at Palm Beach County Park Airport.

The sheriff's office said John Holland IV, 43, of Delray Beach, and Michael Marshall Jr., 34, of Boca Raton died when a Diamond DA40 went down just before 9:30 p.m. on March 5 in a field about 1,000 feet from a runway.

When crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived, the wreckage was on fire.

Both Holland and Marshall were pronounced dead at the scene.

