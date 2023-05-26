FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 26, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Once again, we’re going to be dealing with some afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Friday, about a 70% to 80% chance.

Rain chances will be high. We’re not expecting severe weather, but a stronger storm will be possible, especially where thunderstorms collide.

Otherwise, as we head into the holiday weekend, we will start to see a drying trend.

For Saturday, we’ll have about a 30% to 40% chance of showers or storms.

But for Sunday and Monday, rain chances come down more as dryer air starts to filter into South Florida.

Early next week looks, for the most part, on the dry side too. But by the middle of the week, we’re back up to a 40% to 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms.

In the tropics, there is a 10% chance that an area of low pressure develops off the Carolina coast. Doesn’t seem likely, but we will continue to monitor that.

