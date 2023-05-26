FWC urging boaters to be safe Memorial Day Weekend

Heading into one of the busiest weekends of the year for boaters, state officials want to make sure boaters are taking the proper precautions to keep everyone safe on the water.

WPTV tagged along with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Friday as they patrolled the Stuart Causeway.

Officers said they will be vigilant Memorial Day weekend.

"If you're going to have alcohol out on the water, we know you will, make sure you identify a designated driver at the beginning of the day. We have far too many boating fatalities throughout the state each year due to boating under the influence with alcohol and drugs," Maj. Dustin Bonds said. "This is something we can avoid, we're going to be all hands on deck for Memorial Day weekend and throughout the year. If our officers see an impaired operator on the water, they will go to jail."

