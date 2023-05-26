Let's Hear It: 100 Days of Blue mind challenge

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Linda Emerson and her group Wild Blue Sea are on a mission to protect Florida's waterways.

She recently came out to a Let's Hear It meet-up to tell WPTV Anchor Hollani Davis about some of the group's concerns.

Emerson said she has watched the deterioration of some of the area's most fertile spots, because of pollution.

Wild Blue Sea, made up of volunteers from our area, does beach cleanups. Starting on Memorial Day, the group will be participating in a global challenge called "100 Days of Blue."

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, anyone can find ways to be intentional about not polluting the water and doing things to protect the environment. Emerson said part of the challenge is to seek out water to improve your mental health.

"The whole idea is for the 100 days for you to commit yourself to getting near, in, on or under water as often as possible," said Emerson.

Studies have shown the sound of water can make you happier. One study found spending two hours near the water each week can improve your mindset.

