Living and helping others cope with hair-pulling disorder

It's something you may have never heard of, but affects roughly five to 10 million Americans.

From people that hide it to celebrities who are open about it like comedian Amy Schumer, trichotillomania is a condition that changes someone for life.

From WPTV’s "Let's Hear It" meetup in Tequesta, we spoke with Barbara Lally, who lives with trichotillomania. It’s a disorder where someone can not control the urge to pull out their hair.

She’s hoping to make a big difference to others with the same condition.

Lally’s been “pulling” since she was 10.

“I could be in the mirror pulling and then two hours go by and it feels like two minutes. You just cannot, you know, it’s really hard to snap out of. I went from zero to 100. Like, once the eyebrows were done, the eyelashes,” said Lally.

Lally’s disorder is more common than you might think.

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America said six in 1,000 people could develop trichotillomania in their life.

Early on, Lally maneuvered through when her hair was missing. She sometimes used excuses people would believe.

“Oh, my brother pranked me, or if I had a bald spot up here, oh, I had gum in it, I had to cut it out. But really I had a hard time controlling it,” said Lally.

There's no known cure for this disorder. Lally tried therapy and medication, but ultimately decided to turn her experience into something positive, starting with a book.

“Before I wrote the book I kind of had this moment where I said, what am I doing? I keep fighting this, I don’t talk about it," Lally said.

Now she uses the platform from her social media pages to help others cope.

“It’s nice to be able to talk about a topic that feels heavy, but then you joke, because you get it. It’s OK if you don’t stop. Like, you’re fine. You can still be happy, successful, loved for who you are even if you don’t stop,” said Lally.

Lally has her own website, which you can access by clicking here. There are links to podcasts and other ways to learn more about trichotillomania.

