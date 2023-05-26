Mentor makes good on bet after students do well in school

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The buzz inside of Blanc Fresh Cut Barbershop as the school year comes to a close, is all about a mentor, to more than a dozen elementary students, who had to make good on a bet.

"After all, this year, they got the grades and that's all that matters," said C. Ron Allen of KOP Mentoring Network.

At the beginning of the school year, Allen promised the students if they made A's and B's, he would let them cut his beard.

He went a step further and let them shave his head, but when it came to the mustache, he said that was off limits.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Man, 20, dies in shooting during meeting in parking lot
Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale

Latest News

Last day of school brings fond memories for retiring Dwyer High School teacher
A pair of young red-lored Amazon parrots investigate their environment at the Rare Species...
Chirping sounds lead airport officials to bag filled with smuggled parrot eggs
Let's Hear It: 100 Days of Blue mind challenge
Day 5: Still no sign of missing youth basketball coach from Delray Beach