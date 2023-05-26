Paris Ballot to perform at Kravis Center Saturday

Ballet students in Jupiter have one more day of practice before they hit the big stage at the Kravis Center.

Saturday night the Paris Ballet dance studio is performing at the Kravis Center at 7 p.m. with a show that includes an abbreviated version of Swan Lake.

"It's basically the full story. Swan Lake normally has four acts. We're doing four scenes instead. So it's a little bit shorter," said the Jupiter-based studio's director, Jean-Hugues Feray.

"It feels amazing. It's very special to be able to bring my students there, because [the experience at the Kravis Center will create] so many good memories and they're so ready to take the stage. They have worked so hard, and they're incredible, very proud of them," said Feray.

The pre-professional young dancers said the grand nature and blinding lights of the Kravis Center stage make them nervous but they channel that energy into their performance.

"It's a little intimidating, but I honestly kind of prefer just kind of seeing darkness rather than people just because I think when I see people I started to like, look for familiar faces. And it's kind of like, you know, it's scary to just see a bunch of people out there. So I think it's best if I just, you know, focus on what I'm doing," said student dancer Raelin Flanigan.

Flanigan said a lot of her family is coming to see her performance.

"I have some family from out of town coming. I think just because it's such a big production at a big theater [and Swan Lake] has such a [well-known] name that it's like a big deal for my family. They are excited to see it," said Flanigan.

Tickets start at $14. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

