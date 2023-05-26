Paris Ballot to perform at Kravis Center Saturday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ballet students in Jupiter have one more day of practice before they hit the big stage at the Kravis Center.

Saturday night the Paris Ballet dance studio is performing at the Kravis Center at 7 p.m. with a show that includes an abbreviated version of Swan Lake.

"It's basically the full story. Swan Lake normally has four acts. We're doing four scenes instead. So it's a little bit shorter," said the Jupiter-based studio's director, Jean-Hugues Feray.

"It feels amazing. It's very special to be able to bring my students there, because [the experience at the Kravis Center will create] so many good memories and they're so ready to take the stage. They have worked so hard, and they're incredible, very proud of them," said Feray.

The pre-professional young dancers said the grand nature and blinding lights of the Kravis Center stage make them nervous but they channel that energy into their performance.

"It's a little intimidating, but I honestly kind of prefer just kind of seeing darkness rather than people just because I think when I see people I started to like, look for familiar faces. And it's kind of like, you know, it's scary to just see a bunch of people out there. So I think it's best if I just, you know, focus on what I'm doing," said student dancer Raelin Flanigan.

Flanigan said a lot of her family is coming to see her performance.

"I have some family from out of town coming. I think just because it's such a big production at a big theater [and Swan Lake] has such a [well-known] name that it's like a big deal for my family. They are excited to see it," said Flanigan.

Tickets start at $14. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Man, 20, dies in shooting during meeting in parking lot
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Summer Savings Passes to South Florida attractions on sale

Latest News

'I have only begun to fight,' Gov. DeSantis says of presidential run
Woman helping others cope with hair-pulling disorder
Transportation secretary expects holiday travel to be at pre-pandemic levels
Ex-FSU star’s murder trial: Ex-girlfriend explains ‘shoot up his s---’ text