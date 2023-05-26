Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A 54-year-old Hallandale man died in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Ramon Alonso-Castellon died while walking eastbound on Forest Hill Boulevard at the intersection with Military Trail.

At 8:28 p.m., Juan Luis Valladares, 26, of West Palm Beach, was driving a 2023 Dodge Charger northbound on Military "at a high rate of speed," and struck the man, according to PBSO in a report.

Valladares initially fled the scene and told investigators his car had been stolen before admitting that he had been at the wheel. The car also contained a passenger.

Investigators recovered the vehicle near Forest Lane, south of the intersection.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced Alonso-Castellon dead at the scene.

Also in Palm Beach County, another pedestrian died five months after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Belle Glade.

On Dec. 23, Innocent Jean, 74, of Belle Glade, was crossing North Main Street from the median toward the eastern shoulder. An unidentified driver was traveling in Kia north on North Main Street when Jean improperly entered the roadway, according to PBSO. The driver was unable to avoid a collision.

Sustained serious injuries from the collision and died Tuesday in hospice care, PBSO said Thursday.

The unidentified driver failed to stop and fled in the Kia.

