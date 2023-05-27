Cheerleading coach receives cheers amid cancer battle

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cheerleading coach in Jupiter received cheers of her own on Saturday as she battles cancer after a diagnosis May 6.

Caroline Schneider was welcomed back by some of 1,000 kids she's taught cheerleading and tumbling for the past eight years.

She is the co-owner of Coastal Athletics and returned to work after treatment for tumors in her brain and lungs.

Schneider has a long road to recovery and grueling treatment as her students and friends hope the cheer for her helps keep up her positive attitude for her battle with cancer.

Schneider had just signed a contract for a space within the Chasewood Plaza at 6230 W. Indiantown Road, Unit 10 and was planning the construction and mapping out what needed to happen to get open by Saturday.

Her co-owner is her daughter, Drew Scheider.

Tumbling classes will be opening registration for the fall cheer teams on June 5 with information on its website.

They also offer birthday parties, parent night outs, morning romp and roll, home school tumbling and adult tumbling.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Sargassum blob hitting Treasure Coast just before Memorial Day weekend
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Missing youth basketball coach found dead

Latest News

Toddler dies after shooting in Pompano Beach
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra stands on the sideline during the second half in Game 5 of...
Heat still leads East finals, but Celtics roaring back with eye on history
2 more arrested after illegal arcade raids, including Fort Pierce, Delray Beach
Fraternity helps repaint, refresh caregiver homes in Palm Beach County