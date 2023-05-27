Missing child alert canceled after Lake Worth Beach teen found safe

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Saturday morning canceled a missing child alert for a 17-year-old boy in Lake Worth Beach after he was found safe.

According to the FDLE on Friday night, Matthew Rodriguez was last seen earlier in the day in the 1700 block of Lake Worth Road, near Lake Worth Community High School.

"Great News! He has been LOCATED safely," FDLE said in an update.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the teenager is suicidal and borderline autistic.

He had been last seen wearing a black and brown hooded sweatshirt and a black T-shirt with a tuxedo pattern on the front.

The alert warns not to approach him if seen.

"I would want everybody to look for him, you know, notify me, tell me something, you know, of course," Adam Dominguez, who lives in the area, told WPTV's Joel Rodriguez. "I'm a father, so my kid missing, I don't know how that feels, but I wouldn't want to know."

Scripps Only Content 2023