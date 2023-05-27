Missing youth basketball coach found dead

A 31-year-old youth basketball coach who had been missing since last weekend has been found dead in Delray Beach, police said.

The body of Makuach Yak was discovered Friday evening in the Delray Oaks Natural Area, Delray Beach police said in a Facebook message.

Police said the death did not appear to be criminal, but the medical examiner will determine the cause.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023