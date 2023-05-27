Police: Crying infant found unharmed at apartment where 2 dead

A man and woman were found dead in a home in a possible murder-suicide with a crying infant unharmed, Port St. Lucie police said Saturday night.

Police were called to conduct a welfare check at the Peacock Run apartments in the 5500 block of Northwest East Torino Parkway, west of Florida's Turnpike, at about 11:45 a.m., at the behest of a family member of a man at the residence, Lt. Keith Boham said in a news release.

Officers found the home locked, though they could hear an infant inside crying.

Through a rear sliding door, officers saw two adults inside on the floor, who appeared dead, Boham said.

Port St Lucie police officers forced their way through the locked front door and took the crying infant from a crib. The infant is now with a family member. The sex of the child wasn't given.

Major crimes unit detectives, crime scene investigators and officers were still at the scene investigating Saturday night.

Investigators believe a woman was killed by the man, who then took his own life in a romantic relationship.

"I have kids and I just couldn’t imagine," Kaylah Lentz, a neighbor, told WPTV's Briana Nespral. "With the way that things are now and mental health is so serious, you just really never know what somebody is going through or what’s going on. It's crazy.

"It’s definitely hard for anybody but I feel, like, at the end of the day, you have to put your kids before anything. When you bring kids in this world, that should come before anything. It's crazy."

Detectives remained at the scene with a search warrant Saturday night, collecting evidence and statements from neighbors.

The release didn't specify how the man and woman were killed.

Boham said investigators were not looking for anyone else who may have been involved.

