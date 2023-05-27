Toddler dies after shooting in Pompano Beach

A toddler died after a shooting in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon.

At 1:47 p.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a shooting call in a neighborhood near the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

The child was airlifted to an area hospital by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and was pronounced deceased.

Detectives with BSO crime scene and homicide units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident. Representatives with Child Protective Investigation Section have also been contacted.

Scripps Only Content 2023