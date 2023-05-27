Toddler dies after shooting in Pompano Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A toddler died after a shooting in Pompano Beach, the Broward Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon.

At 1:47 p.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a shooting call in a neighborhood near the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

The child was airlifted to an area hospital by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and was pronounced deceased.

Detectives with BSO crime scene and homicide units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident. Representatives with Child Protective Investigation Section have also been contacted.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Sargassum blob hitting Treasure Coast just before Memorial Day weekend
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Missing youth basketball coach found dead

Latest News

Cheerleading coach receives cheers amid cancer battle
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra stands on the sideline during the second half in Game 5 of...
Heat still leads East finals, but Celtics roaring back with eye on history
2 more arrested after illegal arcade raids, including Fort Pierce, Delray Beach
Fraternity helps repaint, refresh caregiver homes in Palm Beach County