Jupiter's Kyle Kirk crashes near end of Indianapolis 500

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A crash in turn two of the Indianapolis 500 sent Andretti Autosport driver Kyle Kirkwood of Jupiter onto his top and sent a tire over the turn two safety fence with about 17 laps to go.

Kirkwood was able to walk from the car under his own power.

Josef Newgarden (2) competes during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday in Indianapolis on May 28, 2023.

Safety officials quickly responded to the outside of turn two to find the tire struck a car in the parking lot of the turn two suites. There were no reported injuries.

A second red flag came out with six laps to go in the race when Pato O'Ward hit the wall and collected Agustin Canapino and Simon Pagenaud.

A third red flag came out with three laps to go for a wreck on the frontstretch involving Ed Carpenter, Graham Rahal and Benjamin Pedersen.

Kirkwood finished 28th of the 33 cars.

