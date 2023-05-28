Three red flags in final 15 laps of Indy 500, no injuries reported

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash in turn two of the Indy 500 sent Andretti Autosport driver Kyle Kirkwood onto his top and sent a tire over the turn two safety fence.

Kirkwood was able to walk from the car under his own power.

Safety officials quickly responded to the outside of turn two to find the tire struck a car in the parking lot of the turn two suites. There were no reported injuries.

A second red flag came out with six laps to go in the race when Pato O'Ward hit the wall and collected Agustin Canapino and Simon Pagenaud.

A third red flag came out with three laps to go for a wreck on the frontstretch involving Ed Carpenter, Graham Rahal and Benjamin Pedersen.

This is developing.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

2 more arrested after illegal arcade raids, including Fort Pierce, Delray Beach
Sargassum blob hitting Treasure Coast just before Memorial Day weekend
Police: Crying infant found unharmed at apartment where 2 dead
John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’
School district: Teacher killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Florida woman charged with DUI after driving SUV onto crowded beach
DeSantis honors fallen service members at Memorial Day ceremony
Indian River County Sheriff’s Office collecting essentials for the homeless
Veteran places flags in yards of Delray Beach homes to honor fallen troops
Ta-boo closes doors for good after 82 years