Man arrested in death of toddler with unattended firearm in Pompano Beach

A Pompano Beach man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a toddler with an unattended firearm, the Broward Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Lius Appolon, 33, is facing a manslaughter charge after detectives learned the weapon was left unsecured in the home by him Saturday, BSO said in a news release. He was taken to the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Deputies were called to a shooting in a neighborhood near the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 1:45 p.m.

The 2-year-old child was airlifted to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. The sex has not been given.

"The men and women of BSO implore gun owners to properly secure their firearms and practice basic gun safety tips," spokesman Gerdy St. Louis wrote in a news release.

