Man, woman identified as fatal victims in plane crash in Lantana

The two people killed in a small plane crashed Friday at Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana have been identified, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

They were identified as Ana Diego Matias, 20, of Lantana, and Stanley Sands, 76, of Lake Worth.

Sands' Linked In page listed him as a former corporate Jet Pilot at Delaware North, a global food service and hospitality company headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., from 1994-2010. Previously from 1983-1992, he was manager of Jamestown Flying Service at an airport in North Dakota.

Since 2011 he was listed in internet marketing of Parrot Toys.

Several aviation schools operate out of the airport

A National Transportation Safety Board investigator arrived in the area Friday night and began the on-scene work at the site Saturday morning, a media relations staff member told WPTV in an inquiry.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at the crash site just before 11:30 a.m. and found two people dead inside the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane involved was a single-engine Cessna 172.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the plane cut in half and badly smashed up in a grassy area next to a runway, not far from the Lake Osborne campground.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue has not confirmed any additional information, only saying the agency responded to an incident involving a small plane.

Two men were killed in March when a single-engine plane crashed in a field at Palm Beach County Park Airport.

The sheriff's office said John Holland IV, 43, of Delray Beach, and Michael Marshall Jr., 34, of Boca Raton, died when a Diamond DA40 went down just before 9:30 p.m. March 5 in a field about 1,000 feet from a runway.

Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss told WPTV's Tania Rogers that a safety assessment had already been requested for the Lantana airport before Friday's crash.

