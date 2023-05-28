Miami beats Wake Forest in ACC tournament semifinal, to play for title

Miami infielder Yohandy Morales bats during an NCAA baseball game against Dartmouth on Sunday,...
Miami infielder Yohandy Morales bats during an NCAA baseball game against Dartmouth on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Yohandy Morales had two home runs and drove in four runs to power fourth-seeded Miami past top-seeded Wake Forest 7-2 on Saturday in an ACC tournament semifinal.

The Hurricanes (40-18) will play Clemson in Sunday's championship.

Morales had three hits, his two-run single in the first putting the Hurricanes on top for good. He added a solo home run in the sixth to make it 3-1 and closed out the scoring with a solo shot in the ninth.

Blake Cyr had a two-run single in a three-run seventh that pushed Miami's lead to 6-2.

Alejandro Rosario (4-6), the second of six Miami pitchers, got the win, giving up four hits and an unearned run in 4 2/3 innings.

Nick Kurtz and Bennett Lee both had two hits for the Demon Deacons (47-10). Starter Sean Sullivan (5-3) gave up two runs on one hit in 2 2/3 inning for the loss.

