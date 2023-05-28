Police Chief Frank Adderley honored with place on Fort Lauderdale Walk of Fame

West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley was honored with a place on Fort Lauderdale’s Walk of Fame for his tenure in the Broward County city's police department.

"It kind of caught me off guard to be honest with you," Adderley told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "I really was not expecting this."

The ceremony was Saturday along A1A on the beach.

The city established the Walk of Fame in 2010 at the inaugural Great American Beach Party to pay tribute to the legendary Connie Francis on the 50th Anniversary of “Where the Boys Are,” the 1960 film which made Fort Lauderdale an overnight sensation and a “must see” destination for visitors.

Each honoree receives a commemorative paver placed in the Walk of Fame to memorialize their outstanding accomplishments.

Adderly was introduced by Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Trantalis said Adderley “has been a strong proponent of the community policing philosophy, emphasizing the need to treat every individual with dignity and respect.”

Addlerly was named West Palm Beach police chief in June 2019. Adderley joined the Fort Lauderdale police department in 1980, becoming the first Black officer to reach the rank of major, assistant chief, and, in 2008, police chief until December 2016.

Scripps Only Content 2023