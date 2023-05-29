Clemson powers past Miami 11-5 for ACC tournament title

Miami outfielder Zach Levenson bats during an NCAA baseball game against Dartmouth on Sunday,...
Miami outfielder Zach Levenson bats during an NCAA baseball game against Dartmouth on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Riley Bertram homered for the first time this season — a go-ahead three-run shot in an eight-run seventh inning — and Clemson rallied to beat Miami 11-5 in the championship game of the ACC tournament on Sunday for the Tigers 16th-straight win.

No. 3 seed Clemson (43-17) had run-scoring singles from Caden Grice and Riley Bertram in the bottom of the first inning to grab a 2-0 lead. Leadoff hitter Cam Cannarella homered with two outs in the second to push the lead to 3-0.

Miami, seeded fourth, chipped away with two runs in the top of the third. Dominic Pitelli led off with a double and No. 9 hitter Jacoby Long followed with an RBI single for the first run. Long scored with two outs on a wild pitch by reliever Nick Clayton.

Zach Levenson's solo homer in the fourth pulled the Hurricanes even. Miami took a 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth on an RBI double by Blake Cyr and a bases-loaded walk to Renzo Gonzalez.

The Tigers' winning rally started with a walk to Will Taylor and a single by Grice. Billy Amick doubled in Taylor and Bertram, who bats sixth, followed with his game-winner. Taylor finished off the eight-run outburst with a three-run homer.

Jackson Lindley (3-3) allowed a hit and a walk in two innings of relief to get the win.

Clemson pitcher Jackson Lindley delivers the ball during a game against South Carolina on...
Clemson pitcher Jackson Lindley delivers the ball during a game against South Carolina on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.

Reliever Alejandro Torres (4-1) was tagged with his first loss of the season for Miami, yielding three runs — two earned — on three hits in 2/3 of an inning.

Miami beat top-seeded Wake Forest, ranked first in the coaches poll, 7-2 in the semifinals.

