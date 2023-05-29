FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 29, 2023

Today we’re going to see a great day. Partly to mostly sunny skies with only a 20% chance of a shower or a storm, so that means most of us do stay dry.
By WFLX Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Today we’re going to see a great day. Partly to mostly sunny skies with only a 20% chance of a shower or a storm, so that means most of us do stay dry.

Daytime highs will be in the middle to the upper 80s.

Tuesday, a few more showers and storms will be around.

But that should be generally across the interior zones. 30% Chance.

By Wednesday though, that’s when deeper tropical moisture starts to make a return to South Florida.

Rain chances start to increase as we head towards the middle of the week and that’ll be the threat right on through Friday. 70% chance.

Then for the weekend it looks like an area of low pressure may form offshore and as it pulls away from us it could take all of the moisture with it, and we begin to dry out by Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 more arrested after illegal arcade raids, including Fort Pierce, Delray Beach
Sargassum blob hitting Treasure Coast just before Memorial Day weekend
Police: Crying infant found unharmed at apartment where 2 dead
John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’
School district: Teacher killed in apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Once again, we’re going to be dealing with some afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Friday,...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 26, 2023
Scattered storms in the afternoon and evening on Thursday. Heavy downpours are expected at times.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 25, 2023
Scattered storms for Wednesday afternoon and evening with a few strong to severe storms...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 24, 2023
Tuesday’s chances of rain go up as scattered storms are in the forecast throughout the...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 23, 2023