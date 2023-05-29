Ceremony at South Florida National Cemetery honors fallen service members

A solemn ceremony was held Monday at the South Florida National Cemetery in Palm Beach County as veterans, elected officials and members of the community came together to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The sounds of bagpipes filled the area as members from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and other honor guard organizations presented the colors in front of a somber crowd.

The 17th annual Memorial Day service began at 10 a.m. at the cemetery. The event was emceed by WPTV Anchor Mike Trim, a Navy veteran.

Speakers included veterans from multiple branches of service, war heroes and representatives from Veterans Affairs.

Alex Avello visited the South Florida National Cemetery on Memorial Day to pay tribute to his friend.

For many in attendance, like fourth-generation Army veteran Alex Avello, it was an emotional experience. He and his son, Rocko, came to honor Avello's best friend, Robert Hilbert, who served in the U.S. Army.

"This was my best friend," Avello said. "He was like my big brother to me. I miss this guy a lot. ... I watched him take his last breath, so I do this for him and his family all the time. That's why I'm here. This is what Memorial Day is all about. It's not a barbecue. It's for him."

Avello and his son came to the cemetery to drop coins off on his grave, which is a show of respect and honor. It also lets the deceased service member's family know someone was there.

Avello said he's thankful he can pass on the true meaning of Memorial Day to his own son.

