Man arrested in battle between 2 vehicles, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured

A 31-year-old West Palm Beach man has been arrested in a double shooting that killed and man and injured another person near West Palm Beach.

Quinton Henderson, currently on probation after a prison sentence, was arrested Friday night and taken to the Palm Beach County jail. During a first appearance on Saturday, bail was denied and his next court date is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on June 26.

Henderson is facing charges of first-degree murder, firing a weapon from a vehicle, felon in possession of a weapon and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in fatality.

Because of the holiday and the weekend, the arrest report is not available on the clerk's site.

In 2017, Henderson was sentenced to five years in prison as a youthful offender after attempting kill a K-9 police dog in an overnight traffic stop in Royal Palm Beach. Convictions included possession of heroin, cocaine, marijuana and driving while license suspended. He got out of prison in July 2021, and probation is scheduled to end July 2, 2024.

At 12:28 a.m. May 9, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a shooting at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Westgate Avenue, south of Okeechobee Boulevard.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies located a vehicle with heavy right front/side damage north of the intersection. A man's body also was found close by.

Deputies also found another vehicle, which was unoccupied, in the parking lot of 1033 North Congress Ave., that had heavy front-end damage and several bullet defects.

Barbera said they believe the vehicles were shooting at each other on Westgate Avenue. Investigators said the vehicle with the dead person nearby lost control and crashed into a power pole.

The sheriff's office said occupants were observed exiting the vehicle and fleeing eastbound while being shot at by people who are believed to have occupied the vehicle that was at 1033 North Congress Ave.

A second victim was located at the scene with a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The names of the victims have not been released.

