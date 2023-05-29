Palm Beach Gardens teen shares life-saving skill after boating accident

If there was one passion Hudson Domb would pick, boating is it.

“I feel free when I’m doing it,” said Domb while out on his boat.

It just so happens the highs of his passion would meet his lowest point in his 17-year life.

“I’m always going to love boating my whole life even though it messed up mine I still have love for it,” said Domb.

Back in January 2021, Hudson was with some friends on the Loxahatchee River in Jupiter.

“I got thrown off the front,” said Domb. “Soon as it happened I just felt something slap my leg. I just saw a mangled leg rise to the top of the water. So, we get to the dock and I told the boys to hand me a ski rope and I started to tie it around my leg.”

It was a skill Hudson learned in a medical class prior to the accident.

“The tourniquet was instrumental in saving his life,” said Dr. Robert Borrego at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Borrego and Dr. Stephen Quinnan were with Hudson every step of the way.

“It was clear that it was going to be a very big undertaking,” said Quinnan.

Hudson woke up on a ventilator and wrote three words.

“I wrote I’m a fighter and I live by that everyday,” said Domb.

Without even the thought of amputation, Hudson had 28 surgeries over several months.

“I knew I had to just keep fighting and keep pushing or else I wouldn’t have made it,” said Domb.

His leg is now reconstructed and he is back out on his boat.

“He’s very strong and has incredible mindset and he’s going to be a big thing,” said Borrego.

In late May 2023 on Stop the Bleed Day, Hudson shared his survival story and lessons on tourniquets.

A newfound passion born from the fight of his life.

“Hopefully this will save many lives,” said Domb.

That class Hudson taught at St. Mary’s was his first, but certainly not his last. He plans to share his story to others along with lessons on tourniquets.

