Ta-boo closes doors for good after 82 years

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
All good things must come to an end.

Such was the case Sunday in Palm Beach, where a landmark institution and Worth Avenue's oldest restaurant closed its doors for good. But not before one final celebration.

Ta-boo has been called one of Palm Beach's "smart spots," hosting everyone from Frank Sinatra to former President John F. Kennedy since its opening in 1941.

In early March, the restaurant was served with an eviction notice by the building's new owners. A representative for the building's owner said that Ta-boo's lease expired at the end of April 2022 and the rent has not been paid since.

Ta-boo restaurant sign, March 16, 2023
Ta-boo restaurant sign, March 16, 2023

At Sunday's farewell party, hundreds of people walked through Ta-boo, taking photos, saying goodbye and thanking owner Franklyn deMarco for what they called years of great food and even better memories.

"Ta-boo has got an 82-year history, a lot of history in Palm Beach, a lot of locals," deMarco said. "The last 30 years have been fulfilling for me. I've enjoyed being in charge of this fabulous establishment and, more importantly, we have an employee group of 75 people who make it happen. It's one of a kind. There's nothing like it in Palm Beach and there may never be anything like it in Palm Beach."

The property has been sold and there is a new owner with plans for another restaurant in its place.

"They have paid a large amount of money for the property and it needs a lot of improvements and they're going to do that," deMarco said. "The rent was never an issue, which we offered to pay if we were offered a long-term lease. They were not interested in that. They have other ideas for the property. They're going to do something that's going to be different and we're all going to see how that works out."

Franklyn deMarco, owner of Ta-boo, reflects on the Palm Beach restaurant's closing after 82...
Franklyn deMarco, owner of Ta-boo, reflects on the Palm Beach restaurant's closing after 82 years in business, during a farewell celebration, May 28, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla.

WPTV contacted the building's owner for comment but had not received a reply.

DeMarco vowed to reopen Ta-boo at a different location.

"There will definitely be another Ta-boo," he said. "The question is when and where."

But, DeMarco acknowledged, it's bittersweet to be leaving its decades-long home.
 
Luiz Cunha has worked as a waiter at the restaurantfor 26 years.

"What I like about Ta-boo is that the positive always outweighs the negatives," he said. "They have always been very consistent when it comes to the recipes of their foods, how to treat the patrons. They have always catered to no matter who you are, you're going to be treated the same here. It's a second home for me. It's sad. It's bittersweet. I believe everything happens for a reason."

Cunha said it's more than just a job to him.

"We are a part of a community of people that consistently come here year in, year out," he said.

