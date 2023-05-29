Tri-Rail train hits vehicle in Lake Worth Beach, killing 1 person

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One person was killed Monday after a Tri-Rail train struck a vehicle in Lake Worth Beach, according to the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority.

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. along Sixth Avenue South.

Victor Garcia, the director of public affairs for the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, said that a northbound train hit a vehicle.

Deputies and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to the scene and confirmed that one person was killed in the crash.

Deputies and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to Sixth Avenue South after a Tri-Rail train hit a vehicle on May 29, 2023.

Video recorded at the scene showed that the vehicle caught fire, only leaving a hunk of metal on the tracks.

Garcia said passengers and crews were evacuated from the train. They were then walked to the nearby Lake Worth train station so they could be picked up by another train.

Officials said 65 passengers were on board when the train hit the vehicle. No passengers were hurt in the collision.

The name of the victim has not been released.

