Veteran places flags in yards of Delray Beach homes to honor fallen troops

In honor of Memorial Day, one man is making it his mission to remember those who died protecting the United States.

Scott Wheeler is a veteran who lives in Delray Beach. He served in the United States Air Force and still serves today but in a different capacity. Each year he goes to more than 400 homes and plants a flag in the yard.

“We have so many people taking time out of their lives to fight for our freedom, it's really important that I try to remember them on Memorial Day,” he said. “I hope everybody thinks about their family members who were in the military—mother, father, brother—for a minute just think about them on Memorial Day.”

Scott has been putting American flags in the yards of homes in the Tropical Isle neighborhood for the past decade.

Scripps Only Content 2023