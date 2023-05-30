3 people sought in Hollywood Beach shooting that injured 9

WATCH LIVE BELOW: Hollywood police hold news conference on mass shooting

Police in Hollywood said Tuesday they are looking to identify three people in connection with a Memorial Day shooting at the city's popular beachfront Broadwalk that injured nine people.

Officers patrolling the beach heard gunfire just before 7 p.m. near Johnson Street and later found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

Police said nine victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Police responded to a shooting on Memorial Day at the Hollywood Broadwalk that injured nine people.

Four of the victims were minors ages ranging from one to 17. The ages of the five injured adults ranged from 25 to 65.

Police said Tuesday that of the nine victims, three have been treated and discharged, while six others remain at the hospital in stable condition.

Investigations believe an altercation between two groups of people resulted in the gunfire.

Hollywood police said officers were able to detain individuals after the shooting. While those who were detained were not identified as the shooters, two of them were arrested for firearms charges.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy and Police Chief Chris O'Brien appeared at a Monday briefing after the shooting.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy holds a news conference after nine people were injured in a Memorial Day shooting at the city's beachfront Broadwalk.

"I'm saddened and angered that we have had an incident on Hollywood Beach today where innocent bystanders were injured as a result of this shooting altercation between two groups," Levy said. "People come to a holiday weekend on the beach with their families and to have people in complete reckless disregard of the safety of the public and to have an altercation with guns in a public setting with thousands of people around them is beyond reckless."

He thanked first responders and good Samaritans, as well as emergency room doctors and nurses for their response.

O'Brien said no "stone will go unturned ... in holding those accountable."

Police said as of Tuesday morning that five handguns were recovered, including two that were stolen. One handgun was reported stolen from Texas, while the other was from Miami-Dade County.

Investigators are asking the community for help in identifying three people who they believe were involved in Monday's shooting.

If you can help in the case, you are urged to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567. Tipsters can email or text any video or photos they may have of the incident to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS) or browardcrimestoppers.org.

Scripps Only Content 2023