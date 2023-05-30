Disturbance in Gulf of Mexico has 20% of tropical formation

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has a 20% of tropical development in the next seven days.

The system is expected to meander over the eastern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days. It is then forecast to move across Florida this weekend, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds to both South and Central Florida.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical downpours with heavy rain are expected to develop early Wednesday afternoon, according to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Jennifer Correa. Some storms could become strong to severe.

The disturbance is then forecast to emerge into the southwestern Atlantic Ocean by early next week.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Sargassum blob hitting Treasure Coast just before Memorial Day weekend
2 more arrested after illegal arcade raids, including Fort Pierce, Delray Beach
School district: Teacher killed in apparent murder-suicide
Palm Beach County murderer’s execution remains as scheduled
John Riddle found the iguana after he noticed the bathroom door off his pool deck was still...
Florida man finds iguana in toilet: ‘I thought I was in Jurassic Park’

Latest News

Palm Beach County educator finalist for Broward County superintendent job
Teacher killed in murder-suicide was stabbed to death, police say
3 people sought in Hollywood Beach shooting that injured 9
Coast Guard searching for man who fell from cruise ship off Florida coast