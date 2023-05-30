FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 30, 2023

A warm and muggy start to Tuesday with partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon.
By WFLX Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A warm and muggy start to Tuesday with partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon.

Storms will develop late in the evening inland and track east across the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast through the night.

As a mid to upper level low pressure system moves closer from the Gulf waters, it will bring a surge of moisture to the Sunshine State.

Tropical downpours with heavy rain will develop earlier in the afternoon on Wednesday and it will be stormy each afternoon and evening through at least Friday as that low pressure system moves over Florida.

Some storms could become strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the 70s.

