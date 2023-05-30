Palm Beach County educator finalist for Broward County superintendent job

A top Palm Beach County educator is a finalist to become the next Broward County superintendent.

Dr. Peter Licata is one of three finalists for the job, the Broward County School Board announced Tuesday.

Licata currently works for the School District of Palm Beach County as the regional superintendent, overseeing 59 schools on the southern end of the county.

The other finalists are Dr. Sito Narcisse, the superintendent for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System in Louisiana, and Luis Solano, deputy superintendent and chief operating officer for Detroit public schools.

Valerie Wanza, the acting chief of staff for Broward County Public Schools, didn't make the final cut.

Lori Alhadeff, chair of the Broward County School Board, told reporters that Wanza "didn't get enough votes to move to a finalist position."

All three finalists will participate in interviews with school board members over the span of two days next month.

"Our goal, obviously, is to get a transformational leader for Broward County Public Schools as the next superintendent, and I'm hopeful that we will get there in the finalist round," Alhadeff said.

