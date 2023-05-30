Palm Beach Zoo offering free admission

School is out for the summer, and if you are looking for something new to do, you might want to turn to the Palm Beach Zoo.

During the months of June and July, Palm Beach Zoo is offering free admission for up to two kids with every paying adult.

One of the new areas families can check out is the Everglades Conservation Center that teaches guest about Florida's native species like otters, Florida panthers, alligators, and snakes.

Sassy and Micco are the two cats living at the new Panther Pavilion which are connected via a enclosed pathway to an enclosed exhibit inside the education space inside.

Otters also have their own pathway to the exhibit. Though the otters and panthers never share the space at the same time, they do enjoy each other's scent.

Scripps Only Content 2023