Several people shot on Hollywood's Broadwalk

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Several people were shot on the Broadwalk in Hollywood on Monday night, the mayor said.

WFOR-TV reported at least seven people had been shot, including a 15-year-old in the area.

WTVJ -TV reported several victims were hospitalized.

"Police are responding right now. We have victims treated by police and paramedics on scene and transported to the hospital," Mayor Josh Levy told WFOR-TV and the Sun Sentinel.

"It seemed like people might have gotten caught in the crossfire. But I can’t verify that."

Police are asking people to avoid Hollywood beach from Johnson to Garfield streets and the Broadwalk “due to an ongoing investigation," according to police on Twitter.

A family reunification area has been set up at the bus loop at Johnson Street and North Ocean Drive, police said.

Crowds were seen on a live beach camera scrambling along the Broadwalk. The city of Hollywood has a live link to the Broadwalk.

